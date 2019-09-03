e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Reaches $16.60 After 8.00% Up Move; Last Week EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Evraz Plc (LON:EVR), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Evraz Plc has GBX 530 highest and GBX 450 lowest target. GBX 501.67’s average target is 3.16% above currents GBX 486.3 stock price. Evraz Plc had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by JP Morgan. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EVR in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 15. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Citigroup. The firm has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, August 12. See EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) latest ratings:

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.72% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 404,992 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company has market cap of 6.87 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. It has a 4.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Another recent and important EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “What Percentage Of EVR Holdings plc (LON:EVRH) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019.

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 28/03/2018 David's Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVRAZ plc shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Ltd holds 11,468 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 139,877 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. First Mercantile accumulated 3,079 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ftb Advsr Incorporated owns 336 shares. Daruma Cap Limited Liability holds 2.04% of its portfolio in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) for 196,970 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested 0.02% in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). Element Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,253 shares stake. Moreover, Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 446,975 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 8,122 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0% of its portfolio in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). Assetmark has invested 0.09% in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR). American Intl Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 81,988 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 820,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. James Rech reported 0.08% of its portfolio in EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR).

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $891.20 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

More notable recent e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “e.l.f. Beauty falls after share block trade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Strong guidance lifts e.l.f. Beauty – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “elf Beauty’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $2100 highest and $600 lowest target. $14’s average target is -15.66% below currents $16.6 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Jefferies. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Thursday, August 22. The company was upgraded on Thursday, August 8 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.11 per share. ELF’s profit will be $1.61M for 138.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.50% negative EPS growth.