e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Reaches $16.36 After 6.00% Down Move; Hrt Financial Has Increased By $4.20 Million Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position

Hrt Financial Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 637.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hrt Financial Llc acquired 31,145 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Hrt Financial Llc holds 36,029 shares with $4.88 million value, up from 4,884 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $65.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $116.51. About 1.58 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Raises 2018 View To EPS $9.75-EPS $10.75; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO; 08/05/2018 – CAT RESOURCE INDUSTRIES GROUP PRESIDENT DENISE JOHNSON SPEAKS; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs

The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 114,076 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/SThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $815.83 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $15.38 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ELF worth $48.95 million less.

More notable recent e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Strong guidance lifts e.l.f. Beauty – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s (ELF) CEO Tarang Amin on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty’s Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $1600 highest and $600 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is -40.65% below currents $16.36 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, April 3. Piper Jaffray upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $815.83 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Mngmt Llc accumulated 28,845 shares. Capital Investors holds 5.71M shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.57% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 108,300 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Regent Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Shelter Mutual Ins has 2.79% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 69,800 shares. Synovus has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Donaldson Management Lc, Indiana-based fund reported 16,250 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Svcs Advisors has 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 273,008 shares. 10,031 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.34% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 10,850 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 926,314 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 611,763 shares.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased Credit Suisse Nassau Brh stake by 72,974 shares to 34,022 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 1,777 shares and now owns 2,395 shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $121.43’s average target is 4.22% above currents $116.51 stock price. Caterpillar had 14 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral”. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Sell” on Tuesday, March 12.