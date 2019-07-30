e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) EPS Estimated At $0.01; Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (ABEV) SI Increased By 5.9%

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 83.33% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. ELF’s profit would be $497,902 giving it 427.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 517,842 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has declined 37.39% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV) had an increase of 5.9% in short interest. ABEV’s SI was 27.56 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.9% from 26.02 million shares previously. With 45.44 million avg volume, 1 days are for Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres (NYSE:ABEV)’s short sellers to cover ABEV’s short positions. The SI to Ambev S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Repres’s float is 0.63%. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 35.25M shares traded or 38.27% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. The company has market cap of $85.37 billion. The firm operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada divisions. It has a 30.68 P/E ratio. It offers beers primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Quilmes Cristal, Stella Artois, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Antarctica Becker, Beck, Leffe, Corona, BÃ¡ltica, Pilsen, Patricia, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Becker, Bud Light, Ouro Fino, Modelo Especial, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Hoegaarden, and Budweiser brands.

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev +8% after Brazil business improves – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Down 170 Points; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Facebook Beats Q2 Views – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “e.l.f. Beauty News: Why ELF Stock Is Looking Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Ended June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell The e.l.f. Beauty Hysteria – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty Is Likely Very Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Partnersâ€™ Mario Cibelli Talks e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) and Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.