e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Spitfire Capital Increased Valmont Inds (VMI) Stake

Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) to report $0.03 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 72.73% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. ELF’s profit would be $1.50 million giving it 145.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s analysts see -62.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 385,534 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF)

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) stake by 11.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 3,950 shares as Valmont Inds Inc (VMI)’s stock rose 3.86%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 38,879 shares with $4.93M value, up from 34,929 last quarter. Valmont Inds Inc now has $2.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 53,666 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/03/2018 – Valmont Hosts Investor Day Today, March 6, 2018 in New York City

Among 4 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $2100 highest and $600 lowest target. $14.40’s average target is -17.38% below currents $17.43 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rating on Thursday, August 8. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $1600 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Thursday, August 22. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ELF in report on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $869.19 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

