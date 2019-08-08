e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Hit By Piper Jaffray Upgrade. Has $16.0000 Target; Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Piper Jaffray gave e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares a new Neutral rating in a a research note published on Thursday, 8 August. This is raise from the old Underweight rating. The firm now has $16.0000 PT on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), suggesting -3.32% downside potential.

Among 8 analysts covering Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Boardwalk REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by IBC. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities on Monday, February 25 with “Hold”. See Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) latest ratings:

More notable recent e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “e.l.f. Beauty Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “e.l.f. Beauty News: Why ELF Stock Is Looking Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell The e.l.f. Beauty Hysteria – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “e.l.f. Beauty Is Likely Very Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why e.l.f. Beauty Stock Dropped 10% – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $867.21 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Among 5 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $14 highest and $600 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -47.61% below currents $16.55 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 9 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of ELF in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rating on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ELF in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $6 target.

The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 491,707 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q EPS 1c; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, and ownership of multi-family residential communities in Canada. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. As of January 7, 2010, the firm had approximately 260 properties with 36,418 units totaling approximately 31 million net rentable square feet in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. It has a 22.58 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) For Its Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boardwalk REIT Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Theglobeandmail.com published: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) were released by: Theglobeandmail.com and their article: “Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A marijuana stock that stands out from the pack – The Globe and Mail” published on August 21, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX WELLS FARGO FUNDS TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 21, 2018.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 125,252 shares traded or 32.89% up from the average. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.