e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Buy Rating Kept by DA Davidson; The Target Given is $21.0000; MCORPCX (MCCX) Sellers Increased By 400% Their Shorts

DA Davidson have a $21.0000 target on the stock. The target gives a potential upside of 16.80% from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s last stock price. This rating was disclosed to clients in an analyst note on Thursday, 22 August.

MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX) had an increase of 400% in short interest. MCCX’s SI was 2,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 500 shares previously. With 3,500 avg volume, 1 days are for MCORPCX INC (OTCMKTS:MCCX)’s short sellers to cover MCCX’s short positions. It closed at $0.198 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. e.l.f. Beauty has $1600 highest and $600 lowest target. $9.71’s average target is -46.00% below currents $17.98 stock price. e.l.f. Beauty had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Underperform” on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Jefferies. Piper Jaffray upgraded the shares of ELF in report on Thursday, August 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 561,009 shares traded. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has risen 16.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ELF News: 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC ELF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.59, REV VIEW $288.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY SEES FY ADJ EPS 59C TO 61C, EST. 59C; 04/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ELF BEAUTY 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 Elf Beauty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – E.L.F. BEAUTY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMED ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ elf Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELF); 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty Sees 2018 Sales $286M-$291M; 09/05/2018 – Elf Beauty 1Q Adj EPS 11c

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. develops, markets, and sells beauty cosmetic products under the e.l.f. brand name. The company has market cap of $896.61 million. It offers products in face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits categories, as well as skin care. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.