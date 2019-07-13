E&G Advisors LP Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Fundsmith Llp Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.53 Million

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 25,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.60M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.00 million, up from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 23/03/2018 – A Late Johnson & Johnson Heiress’ Manhattan Town House Complete With a Nightclub; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON STUDIOS SEALS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH KENNETH LONERGAN; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS RIGHT ABOUT AMAZON COSTING POST OFFICE LOTS OF MONEY

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.