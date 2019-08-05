E&G Advisors LP Has Lowered Lennar (LEN) Position by $362,600; Jana Partners Has Upped Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $91.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 251,925 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company's stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 370,533 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 443 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.13% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 10,950 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 100,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,146 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company accumulated 9,472 shares or 0.06% of the stock. West Oak Limited Company owns 32,295 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 73,069 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Echo Street Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 182,685 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 453 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.13% or 153,378 shares in its portfolio. Lodge Hill Cap Llc holds 196,869 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 297,800 shares. Hartford Inv Communications holds 0.04% or 30,849 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $419.77M for 8.94 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.