E&G Advisors LP Decreased Its Position in Lennar (LEN) as Shares Declined; Insteel (IIIN) Shareholder Bruce & Co Lifted Its Holding by $600,000

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 1.31M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B)

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.3. About 28,788 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 15,706 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,155 shares. 10,345 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 226,715 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,800 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,601 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% stake. Pnc Finance Services Gru stated it has 2,028 shares. Citadel Limited Liability owns 107,113 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 48,800 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Limited Liability Company has 60,781 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY had bought 5,000 shares worth $89,300 on Monday, April 22.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Setting the Standard for Transparency in Digital Assets – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insteel Industries slips 20% post Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cesca Therapeutics Announces Improved Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Watch Now – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1933 Industries to Build â€˜One of a Kindâ€™ Hemp Extraction Facility – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 300,000 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 21,373 shares stake. Jhl Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 85,000 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld reported 47,500 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,721 shares. Sun Life holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 478 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 86,453 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru Communications holds 0.09% or 9,577 shares. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Amer reported 0.02% stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 494,107 shares. Premier Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 242,079 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 281,443 shares. Cibc Asset owns 27,374 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 28,312 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.99 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LMC Announces Start of Leasing at 17th & Broadway Apartments – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.