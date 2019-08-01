E&G Advisors LP Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Holder Twin Capital Management Has Upped Facebook Class A Common (FB) Stake

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A Common (FB) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 15,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 178,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.75M, up from 163,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg: Facebook Didn’t Do Enough to Prevent Its Tools “From Being Used for Harm”; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vows to label political advertising; 05/04/2018 – Facebook asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients, such as illnesses and prescription info, for a proposed research project that hasn’t moved forward; 05/03/2018 – Facebook survey asks users if they condone pedophilia; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 13/04/2018 – Will Facebook be regulated?; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon is in talks to launch checking accounts; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Says New Sydney Fulfillment Center Will Open in Second Half; 13/05/2018 – Walmart shifts global strategy in effort to best Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Board Expected to Support Bezos at Shareholder Meeting (Video)

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,158 shares to 330,927 shares, valued at $62.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 16,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,295 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc Com (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whale Rock Ltd Liability invested 3.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meyer Handelman reported 7,600 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 449,309 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Towercrest Mgmt reported 6,121 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 12,605 shares stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 12,892 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 4,091 shares stake. 3.23M are held by Carmignac Gestion. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.35% or 6,349 shares in its portfolio. 932,668 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. First Eagle Inv Management Limited Liability stated it has 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bb&T Secs Limited Com stated it has 270,570 shares. Marathon Partners Equity Limited Company reported 112,500 shares stake. Ar Asset Mgmt invested in 13,415 shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares to 3,025 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,579 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

