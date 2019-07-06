E&G Advisors LP Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Evergreen Capital Management Raised Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) as Share Price Declined

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ON APRIL 27, 2018, COMPANY ESTABLISHED A COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON’S AD AND OTHER REVENUE INCREASE INCLUDES $560 MLN RISE DUE TO ACCOUNTING CHANGE – OFFICIAL; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 23/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom unit T-Systems to return to profit in 2020 – CEO; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 24.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 35,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, up from 144,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.98. About 2.60M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Reports Weaker Same-Store Sales Growth, Net Sales Increase; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands:; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE RESULTED, IN PART, FROM COMMITTEE’S DELIBERATIONS AFTER NORDSTROM FAMILY GROUP SAID EXPLORING POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Proposal To Go Private — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Unless Group Can Improve Price It Is Proposing to Pay for Company, Special Committee Intends to Terminate Discussions; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES J. CREW’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS CAA2 CFR

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Prtnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Massachusetts-based New England Investment Retirement Group has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boltwood Mgmt holds 375 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 163,755 shares or 2.87% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 173,454 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Capital Intl Sarl holds 4,810 shares. Financial Architects accumulated 101 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 54,409 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Com reported 2,750 shares stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Indiana Trust & Mgmt Com holds 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 374 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 16,412 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ccm Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 10,719 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Chilton Com Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 643 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 3.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 72,788 shares to 196,217 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (NYSE:BBN) by 19,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,746 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Lc owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 44,759 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 9,830 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 21,806 shares. Northern Corporation holds 1.65 million shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 79,296 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Lc accumulated 521,844 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Oakworth Capital Inc owns 190 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 6,806 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 891 were reported by Synovus. Tru Department Mb Finance Financial Bank N A holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 70 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.07% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Moreover, Coldstream Capital Management has 0.14% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).