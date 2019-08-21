E (ETFC) Stock Value Declined While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Holding; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.24 Million

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 90,246 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.75M, down from 101,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 3.46M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.56. About 930,245 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Company of America (TCA) Transaction; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 12,506 shares. Cibc World Markets invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 581 shares stake. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 161,504 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 129,228 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 4.11M shares stake. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 898,316 shares. Yorktown Rech accumulated 18,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement System stated it has 10,769 shares. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 15,868 shares. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0.02% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 181,185 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 195,199 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Pnc Finance Services Inc accumulated 212,123 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.39 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Small Cap Value Etf by 7,140 shares to 24,542 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rbc Bearings Inc Com (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.08% or 544,112 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Capital holds 1.93% or 90,039 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson &, a Montana-based fund reported 367,495 shares. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,608 shares. Blume accumulated 50,229 shares or 2.93% of the stock. 39,248 were reported by Security Natl Trust. Leonard Green Prns Limited Partnership holds 70,000 shares. Montag & Caldwell reported 4,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capwealth Lc owns 61,305 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 7,019 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Company holds 20,992 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zuckerman Inv Grp Ltd reported 5,409 shares stake. 70,025 are owned by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc. Plancorp Limited reported 0.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).