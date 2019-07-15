E (ETFC) Shareholder Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lowered Its Holding by $336,536 as Market Value Rose; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Declined, Nwi Management LP Has Increased Holding

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.63. About 467,771 shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 06/04/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in Santa Clara; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 09/04/2018 – E*TRADE Announces Close of Trust Co of Amer (TCA) Transaction

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.43 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.35M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.4. About 1.32M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 15/03/2018 – The MGM Resorts Foundation Announces the 2018 Women’s Leadership Conference August 27 and 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY DOMESTIC RESORTS ROOMS REVENUE DECREASED 5% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Expects Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to Increase 1 to 3 %; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 29/05/2018 – Morning Call: MGM buying NY-area casino for $850 million. Could it lure gamblers away from Sands Bethlehem?; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 1,641 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 202,687 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 74,118 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.13% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Citigroup has 0% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 86,636 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 54,796 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company reported 11,089 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 36,797 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability accumulated 1.22M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 147,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl holds 874 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0% or 108 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Com invested 0.02% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 600 are owned by First Hawaiian Comml Bank.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $151.10 million activity. Shares for $30,075 were bought by GROUNDS WILLIAM WARWICK on Thursday, March 7. $20.32 million worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was bought by SALEM PAUL J on Wednesday, May 8.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) by 180,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81 million and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Badger Meter Inc Com (NYSE:BMI) by 6,472 shares to 16,244 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid (VOE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.10 million activity. 2,200 shares were bought by Chersi Robert J, worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30. Roessner Karl A sold 45,724 shares worth $2.17 million.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.13M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.