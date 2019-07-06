E (ETFC) Market Valuation Rose While Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Trimmed Stake by $336,536; Ecolab Com (ECL) Shareholder Capital Counsel Has Boosted Position by $437,360

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in E (ETFC) by 52.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc sold 7,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,747 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 14,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in E for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $46.15. About 1.11M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 25.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 2,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 331,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.55M, up from 329,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $197.07. About 826,296 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr Dj Wilshire Mid Cap Growth Etf (MDYG) by 9,660 shares to 35,746 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Etfs (SCHA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $3.10 million activity. Roessner Karl A also sold $2.17 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. Chersi Robert J had bought 2,200 shares worth $101,734 on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap stated it has 1,500 shares. Shell Asset, Netherlands-based fund reported 31,297 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 24 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 3.31M shares. Conning owns 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 9,646 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company owns 1,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Llc has invested 0.43% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 183,038 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 191 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has 1.29M shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com holds 707,931 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 18,183 shares. Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Axa owns 6,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $269.15M for 10.49 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.92% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 359,930 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 35,109 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 18,906 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca reported 83,795 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.15% or 3,006 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited holds 87,356 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 7,252 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt invested in 0.87% or 58,483 shares. Axa invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mariner Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 23,625 shares stake. 53,353 are owned by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp. Utah-based Alta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.96% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Somerset Gp invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.