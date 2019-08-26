E&G Advisors LP Lowered Its Harris Del (HRS) Position; Energy Income Partners Cut Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) Position

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP) stake by 24.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 1.42M shares as Alliance Res Partner LP (ARLP)’s stock declined 8.22%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 4.34 million shares with $88.36M value, down from 5.76M last quarter. Alliance Res Partner LP now has $2.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 411,062 shares traded. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has declined 10.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ARLP News: 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $148.7M; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Sales Volume 40.3M-41.3M Tons; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Rev $1.87B-$1.91B, Ex-Transportation Rev; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource: ARLP Unitholders Will Receive a Cash Distribution og 5.15c Per Unit; 30/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Sees FY Coal Production 40M-41M Tons; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase First Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARL; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase 1Q 2018 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at ARLP and 0.7% at AHGP; 30/04/2018 – ALLIANCE RESOURCE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $457.1M, EST. $459.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARLP)

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) stake by 809,202 shares to 4.43 million valued at $136.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bp Midstream Partners Lp stake by 397,694 shares and now owns 3.21M shares. Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) was raised too.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $86.03 million for 5.86 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold ARLP shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 28.44 million shares or 8.70% less from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.02% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Cambridge Research Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). First Lp has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 102,468 shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Whittier Trust reported 2,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De invested in 0% or 5,980 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments holds 0% or 11,376 shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 0.04% or 51,290 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 200 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability reported 63,238 shares. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.75% in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 128,694 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harris has $20500 highest and $180 lowest target. $199.67’s average target is 5.57% above currents $189.13 stock price. Harris had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

