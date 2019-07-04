E&G Advisors LP Has Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Earnest Partners Lowered Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.15 Million

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 493,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.97M, down from 501,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 852,762 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 3,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 10,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Allstate Corp owns 12,716 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.1% or 744,092 shares in its portfolio. Cap Investors, a California-based fund reported 7.67M shares. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,354 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 446,622 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance stated it has 5,278 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Howe & Rusling Inc reported 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 29,123 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macroview Invest Management Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 120 shares. Lateef Management Lp holds 4.02% or 152,180 shares in its portfolio.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 13,819 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $91.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT) by 19,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.48 million for 130.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc accumulated 2.61% or 211,300 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Duff And Phelps Inv Management holds 0.04% or 20,215 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.61% or 24,159 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ipswich Invest Company reported 2.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Osterweis Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Twin Management has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc invested in 0.82% or 43,225 shares. Reik And Ltd has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Dallas accumulated 3,044 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.31% or 77,066 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mngmt reported 11,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,572 are held by Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. 10,637 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.37 million activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808.