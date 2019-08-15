E&G Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Lennar (LEN) Position by $362,600 as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Upped Holding

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 3.92M shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 5,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 414,168 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.99M, up from 408,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers reported 4,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 1.12 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Brave Warrior Limited Liability owns 3.64M shares. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Lpl Fincl Llc has 13,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 105,600 shares. James Invest Rech invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.03% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 54,272 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 27,374 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4.64M shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 596,333 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank Trust stated it has 1,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.07% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Md Sass Service has 3.23% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 413,192 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.91 million for 9.36 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Invs reported 6,895 shares stake. Bender Robert & Associates invested in 2,153 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha stated it has 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Logan Cap reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jaffetilchin Investment Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chickasaw Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Palestra Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 4.54% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.25 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited holds 0.45% or 276,004 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 20,000 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Ativo Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 76,033 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. 439 were reported by Paragon Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Corda Mngmt holds 166,986 shares. Nadler Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 9,294 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77 billion and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (NYSE:UNF) by 6,431 shares to 253,798 shares, valued at $38.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 217,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

