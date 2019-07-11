E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $372,020 as Share Value Rose; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Regions Financial Trimmed Position by $1.79 Million

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 27,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98 million, down from 116,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 236,560 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Recommends Rejection of Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/05/2018 – New attachment order by Conoco expected in Curacao in coming days; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 27/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $56

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $7.77 during the last trading session, reaching $2025.18. About 531,475 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants; 06/03/2018 – Amazon is bringing free Whole Foods delivery to Prime members in San Francisco and Atlanta; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 11/05/2018 – Audio version of “12 Amazing Franchise Opportunities – Second Edition” now available on Amazon; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.78 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 530,157 shares to 777,857 shares, valued at $41.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams (NYSE:WSM) by 58,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Cibc Ww Markets Corp has invested 0.47% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd has 0.32% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 278,445 shares. Cap Management Associate New York has 7,400 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Company LP holds 0% or 78 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 48,550 shares. Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assocs Inc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Voloridge Invest Ltd Company accumulated 282,107 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 493,179 shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Limited has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Cibc Ww Inc has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,988 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated holds 0.52% or 6.04 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.24% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Budros Ruhlin And Roe, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,856 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

