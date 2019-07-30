E&G Advisors LP Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $372,020 as Stock Price Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Alyeska Investment Group LP Decreased Stake by $12.65 Million as Market Valuation Rose

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.49M shares traded or 16.85% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Alphabet is a victim of its own success, while Amazon has nothing but upside; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 02/04/2018 – Curbed Atlanta: Report: Amazon HQ2 reps toured Atlanta but skipped Doraville site; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 102,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 414,753 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.09M, down from 517,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $124.23. About 4.09 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B FY18 Investment Progra; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares to 115,979 shares, valued at $17.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,036 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust Company invested in 355 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 4.57% or 232,126 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il has invested 10.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Illinois-based Blair William And Com Il has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Principal Inc invested in 886,554 shares. 46,056 are owned by Everett Harris Ca. Hhr Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 3.82% or 31,187 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 833 shares. Symmetry Peak Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 350 shares. Tdam Usa reported 1,062 shares. Leonard Green & Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 3,000 shares. Axiom Limited Liability Corp De holds 57,527 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Gp owns 317,049 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 749 shares. 20,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,271 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 15,253 shares. Orrstown Financial Ser Inc owns 7,341 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability owns 6.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.26M shares. Schroder Invest Grp Incorporated has 1.42M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset invested in 20,277 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp reported 81,470 shares. Yorktown Com Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com accumulated 229,775 shares. Argent Trust Com owns 120,868 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,870 shares. Plante Moran Financial Llc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Community Bancshares Of Raymore reported 2,717 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1.02% or 29,142 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 242,199 shares to 325,167 shares, valued at $41.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 301,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).