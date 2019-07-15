E&G Advisors LP Upped Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Logan Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.55 Million

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $2016.8. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 24/04/2018 – DOMO EXTENDS PACT WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR AMAZON TO HAVE AN INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR FAILS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos learned a critical business lesson after requiring 6-page memos over PowerPoint; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 16/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon Business has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it las; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list

Logan Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Logan Capital Management Inc sold 6,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,814 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51 million, down from 18,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $361.82. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 30/04/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE SECURES MULTIPLE BOEING CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Announces Global Distribution Agreement for GE Aviation T700 Engines; 03/05/2018 – Tariff Impact Colors a Key House Race in Boeing Country; 15/03/2018 – India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,013 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Gateway Advisory invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% or 232 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Llc reported 1,587 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,595 shares. Junto Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.18% or 21,310 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Of Delaware invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 28,500 are held by Alleghany De. Altfest L J And Inc invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kidder Stephen W stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Co owns 2.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,736 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Com holds 0.77% or 8,089 shares. Panagora Asset holds 3.06% or 386,695 shares. Greatmark Prns owns 392 shares.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 3,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,979 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Logan Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18,175 shares to 63,667 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 89,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 12,637 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4.

