E&G Advisors LP Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020 as Stock Price Rose; As T (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Increased Its Stake

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 22/05/2018 – Instead, Amazon will remain focused on offering “complementary” services through bank partnerships that ultimately drive sales volume and traffic to its core site; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in T (TMUS) by 338.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 12,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,920 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 3,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 07/05/2018 – Dish’s Big Bet on Airwaves Dealt Blow by T-Mobile’s Sprint Deal; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR: SoftBank Rtgs Pressure Stays If Sprint, T-Mobile Merge; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact American Tower (AMT) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 12, 2019 : TMUS, ABEV, SYMC, SNAP, T, BSX, BX, HAL, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, INTC – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – VXF, WP, TSLA, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile US Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 612,900 are owned by Discovery Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ct. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.39% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 26,090 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,122 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Invests Limited Com reported 1.11M shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Primecap Management Communication Ca holds 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 743,800 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability owns 108,000 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability holds 618,247 shares. Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Liability reported 27,410 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Daiwa Securities reported 29,493 shares. 29,614 were accumulated by Churchill Management Corp. Amer Century Cos accumulated 86,598 shares.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,268 shares to 13,569 shares, valued at $866,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788 shares, and cut its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,374 shares to 7,146 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,772 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” on July 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Will Google’s Earnings Finally Give Investors Reason To Cheer? – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Guess Who Just Became Amazon’s Biggest Shipper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House stated it has 2,545 shares. Retirement Planning owns 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 226 shares. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru holds 136,000 shares or 3.92% of its portfolio. Field Main Bankshares holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,622 shares. 278 were accumulated by Hamel. Hwg Partnership holds 5.92% or 3,330 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Invest Gru has invested 4.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Filament Limited Liability owns 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 681 shares. 4,076 were reported by Epoch Prtnrs. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Capital has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Counselors has 5,349 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Martin Currie Limited has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 16,629 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).