E&G Advisors LP Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Share Price Rose; As Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Stock Price Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Decreased Its Position by $3.19 Million

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE BOOSTED AMZN, JD, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 771.42% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has risen 0.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI); 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares to 252,579 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 0.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,535 shares. Westwood Hldgs Inc reported 17,625 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 103 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0.01% or 18,513 shares in its portfolio. 3,514 were reported by Verition Fund Mgmt Lc. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 318,620 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,333 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Com stated it has 18,864 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Palisade Capital Limited Liability Nj has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,012 shares. Alkeon Cap Management Lc owns 205,348 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,751 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications stated it has 56 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Mngmt holds 0.27% or 72,000 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Geode Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 160,078 shares. State Street has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 2,706 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 25,240 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading has 0.05% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 100,816 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,310 shares. Vanguard invested in 0% or 681,007 shares. Oppenheimer Close Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 106,392 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 11,500 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 10,342 shares. Price Michael F owns 116,824 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 13,934 shares.

