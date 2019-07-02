E&G Advisors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); As Atmos Energy (ATO) Market Value Rose, Holder Sfmg Raised Its Position

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India to continue investing heavily in payments business – Mint; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Norquist; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! TuneIn Announces TuneIn Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 15/05/2018 – Chris Ciaccia: Idk if it’s been reported elsewhere, but in Christmas ’16, Amazon even contracted Uber drivers to help deliver; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $106.54. About 627,675 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares to 51,119 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 61,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,158 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 20,565 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 2,369 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 88,617 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Ltd holds 4,582 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 22,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fmr invested in 2.84 million shares. First Retail Bank Of Omaha accumulated 53,985 shares. 14,196 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com reported 17,997 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 1.42M shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Oakworth Cap Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 105 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 43,258 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.29% or 323 shares in its portfolio. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Nj owns 10,012 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Brown Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,587 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camarda Finance Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 0.81% or 238 shares. 4,299 are owned by Manchester Management Ltd Company. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mercer Advisers, New Jersey-based fund reported 911 shares. Bluestein R H reported 5.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Permanens Cap LP has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Apriem Advsrs reported 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 0.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsec Fin Mngmt stated it has 1,598 shares. Newbrook Cap Advsrs LP stated it has 29,758 shares.

