E&G Advisors LP Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020; As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Share Price Declined, Financial Architects Has Cut Stake

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 3,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $124.49. About 1.14 million shares traded or 17.38% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Expands D.C. Lobbying Influence as Business Grows (Video); 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND BOSTON TECH HUB & CREATE AN ADDE; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal A couple says their device secretly recorded a private conversation of theirs and sent it to an acquaintance; 17/05/2018 – The Case For Taxing Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s top voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 28/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, NOT ANNOUNCING POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 6,284 shares to 252,579 shares, valued at $27.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 3,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

