E&G Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.63 Million

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 50.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 1,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, down from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $13.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1755.6. About 1.25M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Reorganizes Series-Development Team Under Jennifer Salke, Names Albert Cheng Co-Head of TV; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue, a source tells @MarcStilesPSBJ; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 20/04/2018 – Mercury News: The unspoken factor in Amazon’s search for a new home: Jeff Bezos’s support for gay rights; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 19/04/2018 – CHILE ECONOMY MINISTER TO MEET AMAZON, OTHER COS IN U.S

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 17,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 19,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 9.99 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 23/05/2018 – Apple charges $29 for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 6 and above; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 12/04/2018 – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Will Impact Future Vehicle Purchase Decision, Finds Strategy Analytics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 11,627 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trustco Comml Bank N Y has 2.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc has 3.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cardinal Cap Mngmt holds 36,193 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 1,522 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Signaturefd Lc owns 67,104 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Rockshelter Mgmt Limited Company reported 2.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 3,443 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,373 shares. Accredited Investors stated it has 57,252 shares. Corsair Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 6,150 shares. Affinity Advsr Limited Company holds 87,568 shares. Archon Partners Lc has 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.00 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 76,507 shares to 163,054 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT).