DZ Bank Gives Pfizer (PFE) $36.0000 Target; Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Sentiment Is 2.8

In an analyst report revealed to investors and clients on 28 August, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to a Hold rating from Sell. DZ Bank currently has a $36.0000 target on the stock. The firm target would suggest a potential upside of 4.83% from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)‘s current price.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (PSTI) investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.98, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 14 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 5 decreased and sold holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.54 million shares, up from 2.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pluristem Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics firm in Israel. The company has market cap of $53.59 million. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops PLacental eXpanded cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases.

Analysts await Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $-0.70 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.9 per share. After $-0.90 actual EPS reported by Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. for 928,240 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owns 127,215 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 359 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,344 shares.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $189.94 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 15.87 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.