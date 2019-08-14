Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Reaches $14.76 Yearly Low; EXCELLON RESOURCES NEW ORDINARY SHA (EXLLF) Shorts Raised By 1.51%

The stock of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.87 target or 6.00% below today’s $14.76 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $363.91 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $13.87 price target is reached, the company will be worth $21.83 million less. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 641,452 shares traded or 84.51% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX)

EXCELLON RESOURCES INC NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) had an increase of 1.51% in short interest. EXLLF’s SI was 335,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.51% from 330,200 shares previously. With 91,300 avg volume, 4 days are for EXCELLON RESOURCES INC NEW ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)’s short sellers to cover EXLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.003 during the last trading session, reaching $0.75. About 36,252 shares traded. Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QIAGENâ€™s New QIAstat-Dx Gastrointestinal Panel Demonstrates Excellent Performance in Multicenter Clinical Study in Europe – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dynex Capital, Inc. Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $363.91 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,857 shares. 5,666 are held by Ameritas Prtnrs. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com has 140,526 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 957,937 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 719,996 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% or 669,372 shares. 200 are held by Covington Cap. Raymond James Serv Advisors holds 0% or 44,051 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 45,470 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Smith Asset Management Gru Limited Partnership owns 30,624 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 8,943 shares. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 15,824 shares in its portfolio.

More important recent Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Excellon Resources: The Bad News That Could Be The Good One – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Excellon Resources: Big Progress Made By This Overvalued Company – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “This Debt-Free Mining Company Trades At A Large Discount To Peers And Book Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2018. More interesting news about Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Resource Sector Digest: Topping Dr. Evil? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2017.

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $75.46 million. The firm primarily explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal property is the Platosa property consisting of 75 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico.