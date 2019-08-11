Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As REIT – Residential company, Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dynex Capital Inc. has 55% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.3% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dynex Capital Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.70% -2.60% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Dynex Capital Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital Inc. N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 1.61 2.75

With average price target of $7, Dynex Capital Inc. has a potential downside of -55.19%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 34.35%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Dynex Capital Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dynex Capital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Dynex Capital Inc. had bearish trend while Dynex Capital Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.58. In other hand, Dynex Capital Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dynex Capital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dynex Capital Inc.’s competitors beat on 2 of the 3 factors Dynex Capital Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.