Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital Inc. 18 -5.69 N/A -1.53 0.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 11 5.50 N/A 0.29 37.77

Table 1 highlights Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

Dynex Capital Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Independence Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynex Capital Inc. has a -58.31% downside potential and an average target price of $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.9% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares and 89.3% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Dynex Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynex Capital Inc. -1.17% -3.92% -3.13% -2.48% -9.24% 2.97% Independence Realty Trust Inc. 3.53% 3.34% 3.24% 8.51% 16.06% 18.08%

For the past year Dynex Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Independence Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Dynex Capital Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.