Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Contrasting side by side

Both Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) and Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:IRT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|18
|-5.69
|N/A
|-1.53
|0.00
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|11
|5.50
|N/A
|0.29
|37.77
Table 1 highlights Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.7%
|-2.6%
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|4.1%
|1.6%
Volatility and Risk
Dynex Capital Inc. has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Independence Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dynex Capital Inc. and Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Dynex Capital Inc. has a -58.31% downside potential and an average target price of $7.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 43.9% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares and 89.3% of Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares. Dynex Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|-1.17%
|-3.92%
|-3.13%
|-2.48%
|-9.24%
|2.97%
|Independence Realty Trust Inc.
|3.53%
|3.34%
|3.24%
|8.51%
|16.06%
|18.08%
For the past year Dynex Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Independence Realty Trust Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Independence Realty Trust Inc. beats Dynex Capital Inc.
Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
