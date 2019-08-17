Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital Inc. 17 -1.78 N/A -4.58 0.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.13 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynex Capital Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -2.6% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynex Capital Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Dynex Capital Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -53.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Dynex Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynex Capital Inc. -5.56% -1.93% -11.07% -9.44% -16.54% -5.01% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Dynex Capital Inc.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.