Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Dynex Capital Inc. (NYSE:DX) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Residential and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|17
|-1.78
|N/A
|-4.58
|0.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.13
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Dynex Capital Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-24.7%
|-2.6%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Dynex Capital Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$7 is Dynex Capital Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -53.33%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55% of Dynex Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Dynex Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Dynex Capital Inc.
|-5.56%
|-1.93%
|-11.07%
|-9.44%
|-16.54%
|-5.01%
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Dynex Capital Inc.
Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Dynex Capital, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.