Dynex Capital (DX) to pay $0.18 on Aug 1, 2019; Horizon Investments Has Cut By $1.54 Million Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) is expected to pay $0.18 on Aug 1, 2019. (NYSE:DX) shareholders before Jul 19, 2019 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Dynex Capital Inc’s current price of $16.58 translates into 1.09% yield. Dynex Capital Inc’s dividend has Jul 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 189,727 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 9.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore

Horizon Investments Llc decreased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) stake by 85.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Horizon Investments Llc sold 12,722 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Horizon Investments Llc holds 2,182 shares with $266,000 value, down from 14,904 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com now has $63.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.71M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 29/05/2018 – Solebury Trout Launches Corporate Communications Capabilities For Life Sciences Clients; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $405.20 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 966,500 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 58,780 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 11,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 1.02M shares. Globeflex L P invested in 0.17% or 131,638 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 0% or 5,666 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 45,470 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Moody National Bank & Trust Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Mackenzie invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Citigroup owns 169,489 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $206,099 activity. Shares for $14,998 were bought by Popenoe Smriti Laxman. Mosley Valerie bought 3,390 shares worth $20,001. $59,000 worth of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares were bought by BENEDETTI STEPHEN J. 17,000 shares were bought by BOSTON BYRON L, worth $100,300 on Thursday, January 31. $11,800 worth of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) was bought by Stevens David H. on Thursday, January 31.

Horizon Investments Llc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ny (FBT) stake by 2,507 shares to 5,088 valued at $768,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped First Tr Lrg Cp Grwth Alphad C (FTC) stake by 9,424 shares and now owns 76,592 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27 billion for 12.48 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 3.88% above currents $140.79 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 7 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 6 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 25 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target.