Dynex Capital (DX) to pay $0.15 on Sep 3, 2019; Zacks Investment Management Has Boosted Verint Sys (VRNT) Position By $3.44 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) stake by 60.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zacks Investment Management acquired 58,310 shares as Verint Sys Inc (VRNT)'s stock declined 3.71%. The Zacks Investment Management holds 154,107 shares with $9.23M value, up from 95,797 last quarter. Verint Sys Inc now has $3.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 209,288 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500.

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:DX) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Dynex Capital Inc's current price of $15.50 translates into 0.97% yield. Dynex Capital Inc's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.5. About 295,172 shares traded. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.34 million shares or 24.82% more from 29.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com stated it has 56,506 shares. Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Ltd Llc invested 0.05% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). 7,375 were accumulated by Bartlett Lc. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 669,372 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 36,055 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt L P holds 0.04% or 565,524 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 51,200 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 127,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 628,899 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 0.01% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Synovus Corp stated it has 13 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) for 206,121 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 957,937 shares.

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $382.16 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Among 2 analysts covering Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verint Systems Inc has $6900 highest and $60 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 18.76% above currents $54.31 stock price. Verint Systems Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) rating on Friday, May 31. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $6900 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 29. The stock of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer.

