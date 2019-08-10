Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Position Lifted by Brookside Capital Management Llc; Pepsico (PEP) Holding Raised by Element Capital Management Llc

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.22M market cap company. The stock increased 11.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $3.38. About 3.65 million shares traded or 122.02% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 17/05/2018 – Dynavax Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 87.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 5,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 11,079 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 5,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 144,888 shares to 219,439 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 51,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,866 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

