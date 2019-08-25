Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holder First Light Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $9.55 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Raised Its Position by $1.40 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 395.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 1.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50M, up from 345,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 3.20 million shares traded or 83.64% up from the average. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Dynavax; 13/04/2018 – $DVAX #AACR18 SD-101 + PD1 combo in HNSCC abstract out 40% ORR: 4 PRs; 1 SD, 5 PDs in 10 pts; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax: Well Tolerated With No Dose Limiting Toxicities; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 10,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 167,606 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.43M, up from 157,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 138,606 shares to 522,049 shares, valued at $42.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. $49,998 worth of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) was bought by Phillips Peggy V on Monday, August 12. Novack David F had bought 16,667 shares worth $50,001 on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Clearbridge Invests has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal General Grp Inc Plc holds 11,814 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howard Hughes Medical Institute accumulated 21,355 shares or 0.04% of the stock. C World A S accumulated 496,412 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). The Massachusetts-based Bain Cap Pub Equity Mgmt Lc has invested 0.88% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Franklin invested in 3.20M shares or 0.01% of the stock. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 102,995 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 1,230 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) for 147,169 shares. Swiss Bank reported 114,278 shares stake.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

