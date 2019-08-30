Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Holder Brookside Capital Management Increased Holding; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Share Price Declined, First Eagle Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Brookside Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc bought 355,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.80% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, up from 906,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dynavax Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 920,900 shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 339,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 42.97M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 billion, down from 43.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 2.94M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 13,120 shares. 19,200 are owned by Fiera Cap. 56,025 are held by Regions Finance. Capital Management Associate Ny holds 19,000 shares. 21,214 are owned by Rmb Cap Mngmt. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 0% or 2.58M shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 4,630 shares. Mengis Mgmt Inc reported 0.74% stake. Winslow Asset invested in 264,541 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.09% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Orleans Capital Corporation La holds 0.71% or 35,235 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.04% or 3.17 million shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 595,977 shares to 596,477 shares, valued at $65.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) ROE Of 2.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $131.72 million for 36.26 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.06, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DVAX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.68 million shares or 2.01% more from 46.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.01% or 6,753 shares. Rock Springs Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.11% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 380,000 shares. Endurant LP invested in 0.12% or 41,288 shares. 734,332 are owned by Ameriprise Finance Inc. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 49,300 shares in its portfolio. 31,704 were reported by Falcon Point Ltd Liability Company. Mhr Fund Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 44,499 shares. Bailard holds 0.07% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) or 149,000 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 402,000 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 84,151 shares. Grp has 0% invested in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX). Farallon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 500,000 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity. $50,001 worth of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares were bought by CANO FRANCIS. Shares for $50,001 were bought by Novack David F.

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 51,692 shares to 23,866 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc by 217,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).