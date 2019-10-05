Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) EPS Estimated At $-0.41; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake By $938,448

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased Verizon Communications (VZ) stake by 3.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company acquired 16,464 shares as Verizon Communications (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Frontier Investment Mgmt Company holds 504,804 shares with $28.84M value, up from 488,340 last quarter. Verizon Communications now has $247.31B valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Boston Business Journal: Verizon’s @oath could anchor North Station office tower; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Verizon, Exits BHP

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report $-0.41 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 36.92% from last quarter’s $-0.65 EPS. After having $-0.66 EPS previously, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s analysts see -37.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 1.28 million shares traded. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) has declined 78.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DVAX News: 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS 2 OF 12 PATIENTS SAW PARTIAL/STABLE RESPONSE; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 08/05/2018 – Dynavax 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax: HEPLISAV-B Now Meets Critical Reimbursement Requirement for Many Insurance Plans; 23/04/2018 – Dynavax’s HEPLISAV-B® ACIP Recommendations Published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company has market cap of $305.75 million. The Company’s product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. It currently has negative earnings. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity. CANO FRANCIS bought 16,667 shares worth $50,001. The insider Novack David F bought $50,001. Phillips Peggy V had bought 16,666 shares worth $49,998.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased Liberty Expedia Holdings Ser A stake by 51,645 shares to 7,522 valued at $359,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 8,117 shares and now owns 591,505 shares. Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) was reduced too.

