Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.01 N/A -2.54 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -27.85 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -163.5% -143.7%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.56 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 878.26%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 10% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders held 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -11.76% -26.53% -3.74% -69.13% -93.76% -18.18%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.