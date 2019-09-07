Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 16.28 N/A -2.54 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 146.96 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 115.73% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.