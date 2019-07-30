Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 12.82 N/A -2.54 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 96.48 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. On the competitive side is, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $27, and a 892.65% upside potential. Competitively Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $185, with potential upside of 106.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 67.8% respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.