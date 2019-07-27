Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 13.20 N/A -2.54 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 10 12.64 N/A -1.94 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $27, and a 864.29% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 19.35% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Dynavax Technologies Corporation looks more robust than Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 90.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 13.21% 1.31% 50.21% 11.34% 68.22% 60.48%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.