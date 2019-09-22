Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

We are contrasting Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00 Personalis Inc. 20 9.34 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Personalis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Personalis Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Personalis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Personalis Inc. has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.