Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

This is a contrast between Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 13.19 N/A -2.54 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500. PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 28.3%. About 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.