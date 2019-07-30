Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 7 12.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.37 N/A -0.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.56 beta means Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and OPKO Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 893.38% for Dynavax Technologies Corporation with average price target of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.