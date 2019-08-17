Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.47 N/A -2.54 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.61. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 2.24 beta and it is 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Dynavax Technologies Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a consensus target price of $27, and a 576.69% upside potential.

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation was more bearish than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

On 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.