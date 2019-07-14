Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.99 N/A -2.54 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Mereo BioPharma Group plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 569.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.