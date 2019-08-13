Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 10.98 N/A -2.54 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 48.62 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility & Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

5.3 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation. Its rival Editas Medicine Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is $27, with potential upside of 668.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 3.98% are Editas Medicine Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Editas Medicine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.