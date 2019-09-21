Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Since Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 5 18.38 N/A -2.54 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 32.73 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 5.3 and 4.6. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.5 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.33, with potential upside of 94.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 41.5%. Insiders held 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Competitively, 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.