Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Both Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 4 0.00 58.53M -2.54 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 1 0.00 7.60M -2.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1,378,766,106.81% -190.8% -63.4% Aytu BioScience Inc. 550,604,940.95% -81% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aytu BioScience Inc.’s beta is 4.59 which is 359.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc. are 4.1 and 3.8 respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aytu BioScience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 45.4% respectively. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84% Aytu BioScience Inc. -8.77% -18.75% -23.15% 32.2% -72.44% 96.87%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -69.84% weaker performance while Aytu BioScience Inc. has 96.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation beats Aytu BioScience Inc.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.