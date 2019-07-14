Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.99 N/A -2.54 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Risk & Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.24 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 569.98% and an $27 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.1% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.