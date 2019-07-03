Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 18.52 N/A -2.54 0.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 23.92 N/A -5.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 132.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$27 is Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 587.02%. Meanwhile, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $75, while its potential upside is 58.90%. The data provided earlier shows that Dynavax Technologies Corporation appears more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Dynavax Technologies Corporation has -27.54% weaker performance while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.